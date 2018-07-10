Southern, Middle Belt leaders meet T.Y Danjuma over state of the nation

Related News

Some Southern and Middle Belt leaders on Monday, met with a former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, over the state of the nation.

They said Nigeria is in a state of despondency and and therefore urged Mr Danjuma to help prevent the country from going into a state of anarchy.

According to the Nation, the leaders, who were led by a South-South leader, Edwin Clark, frowned at the state of affairs in the country, especially insecurity, and warned that Nigeria was on the edge of destruction, if serious steps were not taken.

The president of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, told PREMIUM TIMES via telephone that the group decided to consult with Mr Danjuma because he is “a non-partisan politician and he remains a very strong neutral voice in the country.”

“We, the Southern and Middle Belt leaders are meeting with elderstatesmen to figure out a way to save our country from slide, lawlessness and impunity,” he said.

He said the group would reach out to all personalities in the country who can bring influence to bear on Nigeria’s polity so that peace and unity can return to the country.

He said the group was willing to start a campaign to stop the incessant killings across the federation.

“The killings need to stop. Why is it that the police and army come only after the crime has been committed? Something is fundamentally wrong,” he said.

“All over social media, you find gory pictures of victims. What other evidence do you need before you take action? All we want is for them (the federal government) to do their jobs,” he said.

The visit comes barely 24 hours after governors of the South-east states met in Enugu and announced that no state in the region will donate land for the federal government’s proposed establishment of cattle ranches in the zone.

The chairman of the forum, David Umahi, said no state in the South-east had agreed to provide land for the establishment of ranches.

Those who attended the meeting with Mr Danjuma include Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Ferdinand Agu, Ben Dike, Humphrey Orjiakor, C.R. Eherika, Idongesit Nkanga, Tony Nyiam and Godswill Igali.

Others were Ayo Adebanjo, Dan Suleman, Olu Falae, Yinka Odumakin, Banjo Akintoye, Broderick Bozimo, Alfred Mulade, Tonye Douglas, Bitrus Dogu, Maryam Yunusa, Tanko Abdullahi, among others.