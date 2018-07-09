Killings: Over 38,000 IDPs in 31 camps in Plateau — SEMA

Related News

Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says 38, 051 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are taking refuge in 31 camps in the state following recent violence.

Julie Bala, SEMA Director of Search and Rescue, said this on Monday in Mangu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She said that the IDPs were victims of the June 23 and 24 violence involving suspected herdsmen and villagers in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Mangu, Bokkos and Jos South local government areas.

Mrs Bala said 11 camps have been set up for the 16, 885 IDPs in Barkin Ladi local government.

“In Jos South local government we have a total of 9, 661 IDPs in Geo-Science Camps A and B, while in Riyom and Bokkos LGAs, we have 2, 772 persons in four camps and 2, 086 persons in six camps respectively,’’ she said.

Mrs Bala added that 6, 653 persons are taking refuge in eight different camps including host communities in Mangu local government.

According to her, each of the five local governments has a “host community’’ camp.

“When we say the host communities, we are talking about those relations hosting some of the affected victims in their respective houses,’’ she explained.

The director said that SEMA had distributed relief materials in the various camps with the exception of those at Farin Lamba in Riyom, Mangun and COCIN Ranpiya in Mangu.

On the exact number of men, women and children in the various camps, the official said that the agency had not completed the profiling of the IDPs.