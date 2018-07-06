Traffic warden killed in Nasarawa

Related News

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Ismaila Jibrin, a 22-year-old staff of the state Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) by a driver, Ibrahim Danbawa.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Samaila Usman, an assistant superintendent of police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Keffi that Mr Jibrin was killed by the motorist when he (traffic warden) was on duty at Keffi roundabout controlling traffic.

Mr Jibrin died from injuries sustained from a vehicle knock-down, following Mr Danbawa’s refusal to obey traffic rules.

The police spokesperson, who urged the family members of the deceased and the community to remain calm and be law abiding, also confirmed that the culprit was in police custody.

He said the police would ensure a thorough investigation into the matter and that necessary action would be taken to serve as a deterrent.

“What really happened was that a NAYES officer who was controlling the traffic around the Keffi roundabout was suddenly knocked down by one driver called Danbawa, an indigene of Keffi.

“He was driving against the traffic and when the NAYES officer tried to stop him, he refused to pull up.

“So in the process, he hit the NAYES officer and when he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, he gave up the ghost,” he said.

Mr Usman said it took the intervention of policemen to douse the tension generated by some officers of the NAYES in the area over the killing of their colleague.

He, however, advised drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulation in the interest of peace and national development.

The state government had engaged young people in the state to serve as traffic wardens, sanitary inspectors and community watchers with a monthly stipend of N10,000.

(NAN)