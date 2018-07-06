Plateau Violence: Stop blame game – Governor Lalong

Related News

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has urged citizens to stop apportioning blames regarding the recent spate of violence in the state, which led to the death of several persons.

Mr Lalong said instead of throwing blames, all concerned must come together to end the menace.

The governor made the call on Thursday while speaking to journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“We are all concerned about the killings. I will not say Plateau’s case is exceptional but it is the current one that is bringing everybody together.

“This issue of killings must stop. Even yesterday when I organised prayers for the repose of the souls of those who died in the recent crisis, I told those who attended that it is no longer time for blame games. Rather, it is time for us to be united and chase out the evil.

“If we don’t do that we will continue to blame each other and those who are the perpetrators will continue to be laughing,” he said.

Renewed violence between farmers and herders in Barikin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South Local Governments Areas led to the death of over 100 persons.

Mr Lalong said what is needed is for all those involved to be punished.

“No governor will sit down and encourage or allow crisis. Even by omission, if you see it, you must address it squarely,” he said.

Mr Lalong said the issue of land grabbing is not the main cause of the crisis.

He also said he will sign some amended laws of the state next week.

“I don’t think land grabbing is the main reason behind the crisis. But of course, anywhere people are chased away, government must make arrangements to rehabilitate and bring them to their place.

“So if the purpose of some people is to take the land, government should discourage that. So in my state, there will be no room for land grabbing and we have punitive measures in place to check the crisis.

“For instance, we were already in the process of amending some of our laws but with this last crisis that happened, I fast tracked the process and by next week, I will be signing the laws,” he said.