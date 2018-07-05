Abuja Islamic academy introduces anti-corruption course into Quranic curriculum

Related News

The Al-Habibiyyah academy has introduced anti-corruption and accountability course into its Quranic teaching and learning curriculum, according to the Executive Director of the institution, Adeyemi Fuad.

Mr Fuad, an imam, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the end of a training programme for imams and scholars of the academy.

He said the introduction of the course was to inculcate in students of the academy the dangers of corruption and to sensitise Nigerians on the fight against it.

Mr Fuad said the training was meant to teach the scholars on the merits of anti-corruption campaign and the methodology of inculcating it their students and congregation.

The executive director, who described corruption as inimical to development, called for all hands to be on deck to address the menace.

“Most of the problems and under development in our country today can be traced to corruption, lack of transparency and accountability in our affairs,

“That is why the academy is introducing this course (anti-corruption) as part of our curriculum, to sensitise Nigerians on the dangers of corruption, ” he said.

Mr Fuad said that the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, through its anti-corruption NGO: “Encouraging Accountability and Transparency Through Faith-Based Intervention (EAT-FIn) had also been engaged in anti-corruption campaigns across the country.

According to him, the NGO had stepped up collaboration with schools and anti-corruption agencies such as the ICPC and EFCC to drive home the message on the dangers of corruption.

He commended the federal government for the fight against corruption and called on religious organisations and other stakeholders to also join the campaign.

The Al-Habibiyyah academy was established in January, 2003 to provide Islamic and Quranic education to Muslims, especially elite with busy schedules.

(NAN)