Plateau Assembly extends LG committees’ tenure

The Plateau State House of Assembly on Tuesday reversed its decision and extended the tenure of 15 out of the 17 Local Government Transition Implementation Committees (TICs) in the state by one month.

This followed a communication by Governor Simon Lalong, requesting the House to extend the committees’ tenure, and read at plenary by the Speaker, Peter Azi.

The House had, on Thursday at plenary, refused to extend the tenure and called for their dissolution.

The TICs were appointed in July 2017.

The House refused to extend the tenure of Kanam and Lantang South local government areas, without reason.

According to the communication, the governor cited security challenges as rationale behind the request for the tenure extension.

After a long and heated debate, the request generated two separate motions.

“By this voice vote, the House has approved the extension of the TICs tenure in 15 out of the 17 local government areas of the state by one month,” the speaker said.

However, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the assembly staged a walk-out from the chamber.

(NAN)