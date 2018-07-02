Niger governor inaugurates construction, rehabilitation of 403km RAMP roads

Related News

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger on Monday inaugurated the construction and rehabilitation of 403km roads worth N7 billion under the phase II of Rural Access Mobility Project II (RAMP II) in the state.

Mr Bello said at the inauguration in Kamfanin Bobi in Mariga Local Government Area of the state that “I am glad to announce to you that in this phase of the RAMP project, we shall embark on the construction/rehabilitation of 403 kilometre rural roads in three senatorial districts of the state.

“The construction/rehabilitation of rural roads in the state will ease mobility, connect and open-up the rural roads for socio-economic development.”

He said the measure was part of efforts to demonstrate government’s commitment to change the negative economic indices, considering the high level of deterioration of roads across the state.

The governor added that in the phase II of the project, 13 local government areas benefitted, while phase one, which gulped N2.3 billion saw 176 kilometre roads rehabilitated in 12 local governments.

The governor noted that the completion period for the project was 18 months from inauguration date.

Mr Bello said the project was a collaboration by the federal government, World Bank and French Development Agency.

RAMP, which started in 2014 in the state, has five year lifespan, with 60 million dollars total sum for phases I and II, involving civil work as stated in phases I and II and administrative cost which was not disclosed.

Ubandoma Ularamu, the National Coordinator of RAMP, said that the Federal Project Management Unit was considering hiring a consultant that would come up with a proposal for setting up of Road Fund in all RAMP states to ensure sustainability of not only RAMP roads but the state roads in general.

Mr Ularamu thanked the state government for providing matching counterpart fund to realise the project.

Haruna Dukku, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, said in the phase one of the project, 20 river crossings (Culverts) were constructed in 15 local government areas.

Saidu Namaska, Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, enjoined the people to be security-conscious as the road project would attract many people seeking for various businesses in the area.

Meanwhile, five states; Niger, Osun, Enugu, Adamawa and Imo are participating in the RAMP.

(NAN)