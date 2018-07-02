Killings: Plateau govt reviews curfew in three LGAs

Nigeria_Plateau
Plateau State on Map

The Plateau Government has reviewed the curfew it imposed in three local governments of Jos South, Riyom and Barkin Ladi from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

On June 24, the government imposed a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in Jos to avert a further breakdown of law and order, following the killing of scores of people in some communities.

The downward review of the curfew was announced in a statement on Monday signed by Rufus Bature, Secretary to the Government of Plateau.

“The period of curfew earlier imposed on Jos South, Riyom and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas has been reviewed.

“The period of the curfew is now 10pm to 6am daily,” Mr Bature said.

The statement advised citizens to go about their lawful duties and continue to be vigilant.

(NAN)

