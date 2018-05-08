Kwara governor submits 19 names to Assembly for confirmation as Commissioners

Related News

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State on Tuesday submitted the list of 19 commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation by the legislature.

The Deputy Speaker, Mathew Okedare, disclosed this while reading the Governor’s message dated May 8 addressed to the speaker, Ali Ahmad, at plenary on Tuesday.

The commissioner-nominees, according to the Governor’s message, are Ademola Banu – Irepodun; Eleja Banu – Ilorin West; Ahmed Edu and Uhman Rifun – Patigi; Amos Justus – Ekiti; and Sabi Baba Isiak – Baruteen.

Bamidele Olamide – Oke Ero; Olaniyi Alalade – Oyun; Kamadeen Ajibade (SAN) – Ilorin West; Aro Yahaya – Ifelodun; Surajudeen Akanbi – Ilorin East; Taiba Ahmed – Offa; and Saidu Habeeb – Asa Local Government were also nominated.

Others are Agboola Julius Babatunde – Isin; Ahmed Aminat – Kaiama; Abdullah Alikinla – Moro; Wasiu Odewale – Ifelodun; and Yusuf Abdulqodir – Ilorin West Local Government Area.

The governor, who said he had taken cognisance of the provisions of the nation’s constitution, called for speedy confirmation of the nominees to fast track implementation of policies and programmes of his government.

The deputy speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Ahmed Katsina, to ensure that all nominees completed necessary documentation for their screening and confirmation on or before Tuesday next week.

Mr Ahmed had dissolved the former state Executive Council in December 2017.

(NAN)