INEC registers 286,145 voters in Plateau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has registered 286,145 voters in its ongoing continuous registration exercise in Plateau State.

Usaini Pai, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Monday in Jos, the state capital.

Mr Pai said the exercise was not encouraging initially, but with support from various stakeholders, the performance had greatly improved.

The REC said with the number so far captured, Plateau State was among the top 10 states in the country, adding that the commission would start distributing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) this week.

Mr Pai, however, said that the registration would be suspended by the end of July.

He appealed to the state government to assist the commission in enlightening eligible voters to register before the deadline.

The REC further solicited continuous collaboration and expressed the commission’s readiness to work towards conducting free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

Mr Lalong in his remarks, promised to provide a conducive working environment for the smooth operation of INEC in the state.

He also pledged the government’s commitment to enlightening eligible voters to participate in the ongoing voter registration, to enable them to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections.

He added that he was in support of using Card Reader Machines to allow people to elect leaders of their choice.

(NAN)