Nasarawa gets new Police commissioner

Yahaya Bello, the new commissioner of police in Nasarawa State, assumed office on Friday, according to the command’s Police Relations Officer, Kennedy Idirisu.

Mr Idirisu told journalists on Friday in Lafia, the state capital that the new commissioner, who replaced Bello Ahmed, was commissioner in charge of election planning and monitoring at the Force Headquarters, Abuja before his deployment.

He said that Mr Bello’s predecessor, Bello Ahmed, had been deployed to the Ekiti State command.

Mr Idirisu said that the police boss joined the force in 1984 and had previously served as ACP, Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) in Edo, Kaduna and Panti, Lagos States respectively.

