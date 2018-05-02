Hajj 2018: FCT begins orientation exercise for intending pilgrims

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abuja is to commence the first phase of its education and orientation exercise for intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj on Saturday May 5.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Board, Muhammad Aliyu, on Wednesday disclosed that Islamic scholars have been mobilised for the exercise scheduled to take place at the permanent hajj camp located at Basan Jiwa close to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Mr Aliyu said the exercise would be conducted in four phases to enable enlighten pilgrims on hajj rites as well as new policies introduced for this year’s hajj by the Saudi authorities and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He advised intending pilgrims from the territory to participate in the four exercises he said were aimed to assist them to attain acceptable hajj.

Mr Aliyu warned intending pilgrims who are yet to return their completed application forms or submit their international passports “ to do so to enable the Board commence the process of their travel documents”.

He advised the pilgrims particularly the first timers, to “take advantage of the exercise and enhance their Islamic knowledge on Hajj rites and proper guidance to get value for their money”.

