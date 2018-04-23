Abuja police constitute taskforce on abuse of ‘SPY’ number plate, siren

Related News

The Police in FCT on Monday constituted a six-member taskforce on the abuse of Supernumerary (SPY) number plate and siren by unauthorised persons in the territory.

The Inspector General of Police recently directed all holders of SPY number plate and siren to return them to the Force Transport Officer ( FTO) and apply for re-validation.

He also said that a Task Force would be formed at the command levels by state commissioners of police to ensure compliance.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, said that the taskforce headed by Yahaya Gambo would ensure arrest and prosecution of offenders.

He said that the taskforce was mandated to also check road users without number plates on their vehicles.

The spokesman reiterated the commitment of the command to protect lives and property.

While soliciting for the cooperation of members of the public, Mr Manzah advised those with SPY number plates to revalidate them.