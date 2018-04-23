FCT tax body generates over N12.1 bn from residents in three months – Chairman

Related News

Abdullahi Attah, the Executive Chairman, Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT IRS), says the Service has collected over N12.1 billion from tax payers from January to March.

He also said it generated over a million unique Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs) for Abuja residents within three months.

Mr Attah stated this at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, adding that the Service was in the process of registering other taxpayers and agents.

According to him, the Service would soon commence sending bulk text messages and emails to confirm the validation of taxpayers’ registration details and inform registered taxpayers of their TINs.

He also said that the exercise would put in place a verifiable and foolproof taxpayer database that guaranteed efficient tax administration, based on the principles of accountability and transparency.

“The bulk text messages and emails contain basic taxpayer registration information and request each taxpayer to quote the taxpayer’s identification number in all communications with the Service.

“It is one of its kinds in the country and expected to change the face of taxation by according unique and personal recognition to every taxpayer in the FCT, whether employed or self-employed.

“FCT-IRS is committed to serving the taxpayers in a most conducive manner and will continue to improve their satisfaction and confidence,’’ he said.

He also said that the overall objective of the exercise was to leverage on ICT and employ world class, end to end automated tax administration platform.

Mr Attah said that the process would enable taxpayers to pay, process and print their tax clearance certificates from the comfort of their homes or offices.

“We intend partnership with the private sector. We are currently reviewing about 400 proposals from various consultants, including ICT companies.

“We will follow due process to select suitably qualified IT partners for the deployment of the latest IT infrastructure in order to entrench efficiency and tax compliance in the FCT.

The chairman said the Service had also developed robust taxpayer database where unique TINs were assigned to every identified taxpayer in FCT.

He also said that N146 billion would be generated in taxes and other related matters in 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Service was established by virtue of FCT-IRS Act No. 10 of 27 of 2015, charged with the responsibility of assessing, collecting and accounting for the revenues accruable to the FCT.