Buhari felicitates with Emir of Ilorin at 78

President Buhari joins the indigenes of Kwara State, the historic Ilorin emirate and all associates of the emir in celebrating the septuagenarian, whose reign on the throne has ushered in an era of peace, development and prosperity for his people.

The president commends the traditional ruler for his simple, disciplined and modern leadership style, which he has translated into remarkable developmental strides by promoting the values of good education, harmonious living, tolerance for divergence and the power of collective, progressive investments.

President Buhari re-affirms that the Emir of Ilorin, who is also the Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Council, has contributed tremendously to the development of Nigeria, starting out early as a lawyer and later a jurist, and regularly providing wise counsel to leaders and serving the nation dutifully whenever he was called upon.

The president believes the Emir of Ilorin’s love for learning and advocacy for good education in the country will always stand him out, especially his experience of serving as chancellor to several Nigerian universities.

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the traditional ruler longer life, good health and wisdom to keep serving the country.