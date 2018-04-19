Police recover 457 illegal arms in Kogi

Related News

The Police in Kogi State on Thursday, said it had recovered over 457 prohibited arms from unauthorised persons across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Janga, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the arrest of an alleged gun runner and the recovery of fire arms in Lokoja, the state capital.

Mr Janga said the recovery was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on the recovery of prohibited firearms, ammunitions and weapons across the country.

He said that the arms were recovered from suspected militias, bandits, vigilance groups, Neighbourhood watch and other groups and individuals.

Mr Janga said the arms include: 21 AK 47 Rifles, 14 Pump-action gun; eight Double Barrels; 69 Single barrel, 166 Dane guns, 134 locally made pistols, 40 Pistols; one G3 and four Barretta pistols.

In a related development, the Police Command in Kogi State said it had arrested a suspected gun-runner, Inusa Abdullahi, 25 and Ibrahim Achimugu, a vigilance group member with firearm.

Mr Janga said Mr Achimugu was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) at Obajana.

He said Mr Achimugu confessed to have bought the gun for N11, 000 from one Abdullahi of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The police boss said Mr Abdullahi claimed to have been in the “business” for over 10 years.

The commissioner of police said the state under his watch would never be a haven for criminals, stressing that those with criminal intent should either repent or relocate from the state.

Mr Janga urged members of public to assist the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the criminals living among them.

“I urge all law-abiding citizens of Kogi, who notice anyone in possession of any of the above mentioned firearms or a firearm manufacturer anywhere across the state, to promptly report such persons,” he said.

(NAN)