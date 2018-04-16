Jigawa directs MDAs, LGs to stop engaging Peace Corps personnel

Related News

The Jigawa State Government has directed all its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to stop engaging the services of the members of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN).

The directive is contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Special Service Directorate, Sarki Baba, in Dutse on Monday.

It also warned all the 27 local government councils in the state against employing the PCN members.

The statement noted that some MDAs were still patronising the corps even after President Muhammadu Buhari had declined assent to the bill establishing it.

“The Jigawa State Government has banned ministries, departments and agencies and local government councils against dealing with the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

“The government has observed that some ministries and agencies are still patronising the corps despite the presidential rejection of the bill establishing it.

“So all MDAs and local government council should take note that henceforth, earring government institutions will be sanctioned,’’ the statement said.

Although it recently passed legislative scrutiny, the bill has been turned down by President Muhammadu Buhari.