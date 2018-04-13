Lalong declares intention to contest for second term

Related News

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has formally declared his intention to contest 2019 governorship poll in the state.

Mr Lalong made the declaration at Plateau All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting in Jos on Friday.

He was first elected in 2015.

The governor said the declaration was as result of the intense pressure from the people of the state for him to re-contest.

Edward Pwajok, the member representing Jos South/Jos East at the House of Representatives moved the motion for Mr Lalong to recontest.

Mr Pwajok’s motion was unanimously seconded by voice vote from those present at the meeting.

A former Deputy Governor of Plateau, Pauline Tallen, a former governorship aspirant, Pam Dung Gyang, a former Chairman of the National Population Commission, Samaila Makama and several others paid glowing tributes to Mr Lalong for successfully contributing to the growth of Plateau.

They appreciated Mr Lalong for steering the APC in the country away from crisis following his committee’s report which gave an amicable solution to divergent views concerning the tenure of the party officials.

The Chairman of APC in the state, Letep Dabang, Chairman, later told journalists that the party strongly supported the governor’s declaration.

Mr Dabang, however, said that other interested candidates on the party’s platform were free to contest the position.

He said that contesting was a right of every party member and that the party would provide a level playing ground for all.

“We cannot stop anybody from contesting but for now Mr Lalong is the one that publicly declared to contest.”

He said that the meeting was convened by the party leadership to brief members of the resolutions reached at the last National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Monday.

Those present at meeting were the deputy Governor, Sonni Tyoden, National and state House of Assembly members, members of Plateau Executive Council and many other party men and women.

(NAN)