55% of vehicles in Abuja not road worthy – Official

The head of the Transportation Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Kayode Opeifa, says about 55 per cent of vehicles on FCT roads are not road worthy.

The transportation secretary made this known when he released motor vehicles and drivers licence statistics for the FCT for the first quarter of 2018 in Abuja on Friday.

Mr. Opeifa said of the vehicles inspected at the Abuja Computerised Vehicles Centres, between January and April 6, only 45 per cent passed the test.

“In order to ensure that vehicles plying the territory roads are road worthy, the secretariat has therefore directed the commencement of ‘Operation Crocodile’ to rid Abuja streets of unworthy vehicles.”

He urged motorists who have not made their vehicles available for inspection to do so.

“Also, within the period under review, 3,085 vehicles, 260 motorcycles, 406 tricycles, 281 unpainted taxis, were impounded for various traffic offences.

“This is against 2,885 vehicles, 183 motorcycles, 350 tricycles and 271 unpainted taxis for the same period in 2017,’’ he added.

He said 13,757 new vehicles were registered while 48,083 vehicle licences were renewed.

He said that 355 abandoned, accident, and burnt vehicles were evacuated during rescue operations.

Mr. Opeifa said that 18,067 drivers’ licences were processed between January and March, 2018 as against 16,668 processed in the same period in 2017. (NAN)