Gunmen kill five, injure three in Plateau community

Related News

Gunmen have killed five persons and injured three others at Inding village, a community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of northern Plateau State.

The incident took place late Sunday night. The injured have reportedly been rushed for treatment in Barkinladi, headquarters of the council, residents said.

The Plateau police spokesperson, Terna Tyopev, also disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES Monday morning via telephone interview.

“There was an attack at Inding village last night (Sunday), five persons were killed, three injured,” he said.

Mr Tyopev, however, said details about the victims would be made available later.

“At the moment, I cannot give further details about the deaths, but will get the names and ages of the victims later.”

He added that “people should stop taking arms against one another.”

It was learnt that the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Bulus Bot, and the Transition Committee chairman of Barkinladi, who both hail from the area, are on their way to the scene of the incident.

Plateau State is one of the states ravaged by perennial bloodletting and violence. President Muhammadu Buhari recently visited the state to assess the security situation.