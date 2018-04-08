Police confirm two dead in Plateau mine collapse

The police in Plateau have confirmed the death of two persons in a mine collapse which occurred in Wase Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Terms Tyopev, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

Mr Tyopev told NAN that the incident took place on April 7.

“At about 23 hours, the Wase Police Division received information that there was a mining collapse which led to the death of two people.

“The people that died were Safianu Yinusa of Kangial Village, Dengi Kanam Local Government Area; and Usman Abdulahi of Gwaram Village, Bashar District of Wase,” he said.

He said that investigation was on to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the collapse.

