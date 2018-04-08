Offa Attack: Businesses lament low patronage

Related News

Thursday’s attack on Offa town of Kwara State by armed robbers has affected business activities in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on banks and a police station by armed robbers who split themselves into groups.

The police later confirmed 17 people were killed include eight police officers.

The attack has led to the indefinite closure of the affected banks: Eco Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB), First Bank, Zenith Bank and Union Bank.

When a correspondent visited parts of the town on Saturday, many of the shops and businesses were still locked up.

One of the locked businesses includes EXCEL multi-purpose, a renowned film marketing firm located opposite the town’s police station.

In separate interviews, some of the traders and business owners expressed sadness over the effect of the attack on their businesses.

Nwakigbe Daniel, who works in a paint trading store, told our correspondent that the rate at which customers patronise his business has reduced since Thursday.

“On a good day, all these buckets of paints displayed outside here would have been sold. Banks also have refused to open. I’m tired of all these,” he said, pointing at the unsold wares.

Also, a woman who manages a phone accessories store, complained of low patronage as a result of the incident.

“Those people really caused a lot. I’ve been in the shop for a while now and I can count the customers I have attended to since morning,” the woman who identified herself as Mrs. Austin said.

A police officer in Kwara State, narrated why he believed the police suffered a high casualty from the attack.

“There are few bullet proofs supplied to the divisions and most police officers don’t have access to them. Even the ones available are not modern ones,” the officer who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to talk to journalists, said.

“The casualties were too much because of the location of the station. A police station ought not to be amidst people. That of Offa is beside the market, where we have a lot of people,” he added.

At the GTBank branch in Offa, one of the security officers who sought anonymity, restated the indefinite closure of the banks.

“I don’t even think we will open again this year. The damage done to our bank is too much,” he lamented.

Neither the banks nor the police have disclosed the amount stolen by the armed robbers.

The police, however, said seven suspects have been arrested.