Kwara Governor offers N5 million for information on Offa robbery masterminds

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Saturday declared that he would offer N5 million to anyone who provides useful information leading to the capture and prosecution of those involved in the robbery attack in Offa, headquarters of Offa Local Government Area of the state, last Thursday.

Mr. Ahmed, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Muyideen Akorede, called on anyone with useful information on the incident to contact the state police command on the following numbers (‭0803 739 1280‬ and 0803 236 5122‬).

The governor said the move is part of his resolve to bring the attackers to book.

He said, “While we mourn our dead with a heart full of sadness, and care for the injured by paying all their medical bills, we will do everything in our power to bring the attackers to justice and ensure that never again does any community or people in our state experience such tragedy.”

While stressing the urgent need to ensure justice is done, Mr. Ahmed assured informants of anonimity, confidentiality and safety as no harm will befall them on account of their assisting the security agencies to arrest the attackers.

The governor said the police and other security agencies in the country have begun a vigorous manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly and wicked attack on Offa community and pledged to spare no effort in supporting the law enforcement agencies to apprehend and successfully prosecute those behind the evil and inhuman acts visited on the innocent in Offa.

Robbers had on Thursday invaded the sleepy town, killing scores of police officers and residents.

The police told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that 17 people were killed in the attack.

The town had been the focus of robbery attacks in the past.