Niger Police recover 105 guns, ammunition

The Police Command in Niger State says it has recovered 105 various arms in the state following the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to mop-up illegal arms and ammunition.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammadu Abubakar, an assistant superintendent of police, said this in a statement on Thursday in Minna, the state capital.

Mr. Abubakar said 817.62 /51 mm ammunition were also recovered in different parts of the state.

He said the weapons were recovered through stop-and-search operations by the joint task force to mop up illegal firearms and ammunition in the state.

He said that the measure was to ensure that the firearms did not continue to stay in wrong hands.

“We will continue to pursue all those with dangerous weapons through various sensitive security measures already in place,” he said.

Mr. Abubakar appealed to residents to complement the efforts of the command by coming forward with information that could assist in apprehending all those in possession of dangerous weapons in the state.

(NAN)