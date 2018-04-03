Gunmen invade Kogi police station, kill two policemen on duty

Related News

Some gunmen early on Tuesday invaded the police station at Gegu village on Lokoja – Abuja road, killing two of the policemen on duty.

Spokesperson for Kogi State Police Command, William Aya, told journalists in Lokoja, the state capital that the gunmen also injured one of the suspects in police cell.

He said the corpses of the slain policemen had been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where the injured suspect is also receiving treatment.

Mr Aya, an assistant superintendent of police, said investigation had commenced into the incident which happened at about 2:15 am.

Meanwhile, some of the villagers said the gunmen, about five in number, came on motorcycles.

The suspects, according to the villagers, immediately opened fire on arrival at the police station, killing two of the policemen on duty and fatally injuring one of the suspects in cell.

The incident, the villagers said, led to disruption in traffic movement in the ever busy Lokoja – Abuja road.

Normal traffic movement had since resumed on the road.

(NAN)