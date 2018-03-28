Five persons killed in fuel tanker accident

Related News

Five persons were reported killed and properties worth millions of naira burnt in an accident involving a fuel-laden tanker and a trailer on a highway Tuesday in Jebba, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to authorities, the accident occurred as a result of brake failure of the tanker which rammed into a trailer loaded with new motorcycles, somersaulted and caught fire.

Five vehicles, nine motorcycles, motor spare parts and phone accessories were also burnt as the spilled petrol from the tanker spread the fire to shops, residential buildings and a mosque near the road.

The deputy speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Mathew Okedare, expressed sympathy to victims and called on the federal and state governments to assist those who lost properties to the incident.

Mr. Okedare, whose constituency covers the area, described Jebba people as very enterprising.

He appealed to the government to help the people get back to their various businesses and improve the community’s economy.

The lawmaker also praised the quick response of Jebba Paper Mills’ Fire Service Department which he said ensured the fire did not spread into the main town.

One of the shop owners, Paul Mbonu, said he lost goods worth millions of naira to the inferno.

Representatives of Motorcycle Riders Association and transport owners in the town also called for government urgent assistance, saying many of their members who lost their vehicles to the fire had acquired the vehicles through loans from cooperative societies.