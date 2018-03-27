Plateau lawmakers set up committee to curb killings

Related News

The Plateau State House of Assembly on Tuesday set up a special six-member committee to investigate persistent killings in the state.

The member representing Rukuba/Irigwe state constituency, Simon Kudu, raised the motion at Tuesday’s sitting.

According to Mr Kudu, ”one too many persons” lamented that people no longer go to their farms for fear of being killed.

”People can’t to go their farms for fear of the unknown and if nothing is quickly done, everybody in this state will killed,“ he said.

Mr Kudu said “Mr speaker, it is not longer news that some of parts of our state in the last two months have been under siege. People are being killed on daily basis, houses razed down and properties worth billions destroyed.

“Thousands of people are rendered homeless; they (have) become refugees in their own land.”

Contributing, Peter Ibrahim of Barkin Ladi constituency, described the spate of killings as very ”pathetic“, hence the need for proactive measures.

Mr Ibrahim, who condemned the attacks, called on the people of the state to devise means of defending themselves from the attackers.

“I am calling on our people with a loud voice to sleep with their eyes open, keep vigil and defend themselves from the attackers.”

Ezekiel Affon, member representing Pengana constituency blamed the attacks on the inability of security agencies to contain the situation.

According to him, the security agencies have failed woefully in terms intelligence gathering, hence their inability to bring the attacks to an end.

“I think our security agencies have failed in their duty particularly on intelligence gathering. Before these attacks are carried out, the perpetrators must meet to hatch the plans on how to carry out their evil plans,” he said.

The investigative committee is expected to liaise with the executive arm of government and the security agencies to proffer solutions to the bloodletting.