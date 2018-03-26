Related News

Irate marketers at the Gosa market in Abuja on Monday locked down the Airport road, causing a traffic snarl as they protested a quit notice given to them by the Federal Capital Development Agency (FCDA).

Our reporter who was caught in the confusion reports that pedestrians and motorists were held in the gridlock as the protesters blocked the key road that leads into the city.

Security operatives had a hectic time calming the protesters as they beseiged the street in their numbers chanting solidarity slogans.

Abubarkar Waziri, a motorist who said he had been stuck in the traffic for over three hours, said he was on his way from Gwagwalada to Wuse.

He alleged that some touts who took advantage of the chaos and extorted drivers and broke the windscreens of some cars.

“There was a notice by FCDA to Gosa market to quit and the people are protesting. They have blocked the road for over three hours with no movement around Gosa under the pedestrian bridge.

“Some of the boys are trying to extort money from drivers and broke some glasses, windscreen. I got stuck on my way from Gwagwalada to Wuse,” Mr Waziri said.

The Punch newspaper had earlier reported that the marketers protested last Saturday after officials of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) visited the market with armed policemen and pulled down stalls and other structures in the market.

The situation, Monday, was later brought under control by soldiers and police officers who removed the barricades erected on the road by the protesters.

Gridlock on Abuja’s airport road as marketers protest quit notice. [Photo credit: PREMIUM TIMES} Gridlock on Abuja’s airport road as marketers protest quit notice. [Photo credit: PREMIUM TIMES} Gridlock on Abuja’s airport road as marketers protest quit notice. [Photo credit: PREMIUM TIMES} Gridlock on Abuja’s airport road as marketers protest quit notice. [Photo credit: PREMIUM TIMES} Gridlock on Abuja’s airport road as marketers protest quit notice. [Photo credit: PREMIUM TIMES}

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get reactions from the city authorities as at the time of filing report.