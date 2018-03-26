UNILORIN appoints new registrar

Related News

The University of Ilorin has appointed Folaranmi Olowoleni as its new registrar.

A statement by the school’s deputy director, corporate affairs, Kunle Akogun, said Mrs. Olowoleni, currently a deputy registrar, would take over from Dada Obafemi.

Mr. Obafemi’s five-year tenure expires on April 28, the statement said.

The registrar-designate, who joined UNILORIN in 1992, is a 1982 graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

She obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Ilorin in 1993, M.Sc in Management Science and a Doctorate degree in Business Administration in 2015.

Born in Lokoja, Kogi State on April 19, 1961, Mrs. Olowoleni is a native of Takete-Isao, Yagba-East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

She had her early education at St. Louis Private Primary School, Bompai, Kano, between 1971 and 1972; St. Louis Secondary School, Kano,1973-1977 before proceeding to the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, (1978-1982).

Her appointment has been approved by the university’s governing council.