FCT records fresh case of Lassa fever

Related News

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has recorded a fresh case of Lassa fever in the territory, bringing the number of confirmed cases to three within three months.

Humphrey Okoroukwu, the Director of Public Health in the Health and Human Services Secretariat in FCT, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)on Friday in Abuja.

One of the two victims of the confirmed cases earlier recorded at Bwari Area Council of the FCT died in January.

Mr. Okoroukwu said the new confirmed case was recorded in Abuja Municipal Area Council and the patient was already recovering.

“The new case was confirmed just last Wednesday and we thank God the patient is doing well in the hospital.

“The patient reported early and the doctor’s alertness to detect the suspected case before confirmation in the laboratory has helped to manage the situation,” he said.

The director urged residents of FCT not to panic over the development but to rather take their personal and environmental hygiene seriously.

Mr. Okoroukwu urged the residents to imbibe the habit of regular washing of hands, keep their environment clean and dispose their domestic waste to avoid rats.

He called on Nigerians to promptly report any suspected case of fever to the nearest hospital because fever was one of the symptoms of Lassa-fever. (NAN)