Three dead in Plateau community attack

The Nigerian police have confirmed the death of three persons in an attack on Dong community, Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau State on Thursday night.

Terna Tyopev, the spokesperson of Playeau State Police Command confirmed the attack on Friday, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, saying that three people died in the incident.

“I can confirm to you that three deaths occurred in the Thursday night attack on Dong community, it is an unfortunate incident. But police are on the trail of the suspects,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a telephone interview, Anthony Oparaji, the Parish Priest of Saint August Catholic Church, pastoral centre, has told PREMIUM TIMES that there will be a mass burial for the victims.

He said three corpses were found after Thursday’s night attack.

“They my parishioners, all male adults. (They) were brutally murdered by the attackers, we are about conducting a mass burial for the victims, due to the level of the damage on the corpses. Apart form the death, about 15 houses were burnt during the attack,” he said.

Mr. Oparaji added that “We have informed the police, with other security agencies, we also told government officials of the incident.”

There might be more deaths, as residents said the attack started at about 8:30pm Thursday night and continued till the early hours of Friday. Some residents were still missing as at press time.

This is the second time gunmen would attack Dong community within two weeks, killing scores of persons, burning several houses and cars.

It was gathered that some families have deserted their homes for fear.