I’m not hiding from the law, ex-Governor wanted by ICPC says

The immediate past governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has responded to a statement by the anti-graft agency (ICPC) that he has refused to appear before the agency.

The spokesperson of the ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa, in a statement on Wednesday explained why the current senator was being sought.

“Evidence before the ICPC so far indicates that Sen. Jang allegedly committed the offences in March, 2015.

“He allegedly received N2 billion in cash illegally out of the money which was allocated to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), under the pretext of a loan to be spent on ‘classified expenditure’.”

The spokesperson also said Mr. Jang refused to honour the ICPC’s invitation.

“ICPC has sent several invitations to Jang through both the Senate President and the Clerk of the National Assembly to come and clear his name but he has refused to honour the invitations.

“Also, efforts to procure an arrest warrant from two different Magistrates’ Courts in the Federal Capital Territory have been futile. The magistrates declined to sign them even after the requisite sworn affidavit had been presented by the commission.

“In the light of the foregoing, the commission may have no other option than to declare the former governor wanted,’’ Mrs. Okoduwa said.

In response, the media consultant to the former governor, Clinton Garuba, on Thursday said Mr. Jang ”has no appointment with ICPC”.

“The attention of the Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, Senator Jonah David Jang has been drawn to publications on some national dailies including the Vanguard news paper indicating that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) have declared him wanted for allegedly refusing to honour its invitations,” the spokesman said.

Mr. Jang said he has nothing to hide ”throughout his outstanding years of service to the people of Plateau State and Nigeria.”

“Just two months ago for instance, he was at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to honour an invitation that was extended to him by word of mouth. Certainly, a man who honoured that kind of invitation cannot be said to possess the character trait of the person the ICPC is alleging to have continued to evade its invitations.”

The spokesperson did not, however, say when his prinicipal would submit himself to the ICPC.