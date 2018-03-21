UPDATED: Kogi govt confirms three killed in fresh attack, places N5 million bounty on killers

Related News

Kogi State authorities admitted on Tuesday that three persons were killed in second suspected herdsmen attack in the state within a week.

A late Tuesday statement by government spokesperson Kingsley Fanwo said a traditional ruler and two others were killed in a Monday morning attack on residents in Agbenema, a community in Omala Local Government Area, contradicting initial denial of the state government and police.

Mr. Fanwo said there were immediate suspicions that herdsmen carried out the assault, which claimed Musa Edibo, the Onu of Agbenema.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that a stranger who was passing through the village when the attackers struck and a mentally ill person were the two other victims.

It came less than a week after suspected herdsmen attacked communities in Dekina Local Government Area of the state, killing dozens. Authorities insisted that 12 residents were killed in that attack, and Governor Yahaya Bello ordered a thorough inquest to unravel those behind it and their motives.

Although the government’s retraction on the latest attacks contradicts initial media reports which said 12 were killed, it also indicates a dearth of adequate communication channels between residents of flash point communities and security agencies in the state.

Between the early hours of Monday when the attack occurred and late Tuesday morning, neither the state authorities nor the police commissioner had learnt of the attack, even though its news spread on social media Monday afternoon before some national dailies ran it in Tuesday editions.

PREMIUM TIMES did not run the initial reports that said Mr. Edibo’s wife was amongst the 12 killed because they emanated from a single source in the community and neither the police nor state officials could corroborate the account.

As at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, the police commissioner, Ali Janga, still informed PREMIUM TIMES that no attack took place in the state.

This was after the chairman of Omala Local Government Area, Yakubu Ibrahim, had finally told PREMIUM TIMES that there was an attack that claimed the village chief and two others. The chairman also learnt of the attack only around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

By Tuesday night, Mr. Fanwo finally confirmed the attack, adding that two persons who were also wounded have been taken to he hospital where they are expected to make full recovery.

But the spokesperson was quick to express his happiness that the chief’s wife was not killed as earlier reported.

“On a happier note and contrary to trending reports by all sections of the media, the wife of the murdered traditional chief was neither injured nor killed. Though advanced in age and battling age-related ailments, she interacted extensively with our officials who paid a condolence visit to the community today,” Mr. Fanwo said.

Mr. Fanwo said the attacks bore the patterns of the March 14 killings in Dekina LGA.

“From the intelligence at our disposal, the attackers at Agbenema” on Monday “appear to be the same group which attacked Ojuwo Ajamàgbe, near Oganenigu in Dekina Local Government Area five days earlier,” he said.

Mr. Fanwo said the state would ensure that the suspects are apprehended and punished for their crimes, adding that state officials “responded as rapidly as information reached us.”

“Despite our best efforts however, there is usually a time lapse of one hour and above after an attack commences before the news reaches government and we can mobilise help,” Mr. Fanwo said. “The interval gives the attackers time to do mischief and disappear before our security agencies can engage them fully.”

The state has also placed a N5 million bounty on information leading to the killings in the two local government areas. As part of its efforts to forestall future attacks, a reward of N2 million has been promised to anyone who’s able to tip security agencies off whenever they learn of an impending attack.

Citizens with genuine information about attackers are urged to inform authorities on 0705 889 0048.

Mr. Fanwo acknowledged that the state has been facing security challenges of late, after a period of relative peace which followed the governor’s stiff tactics against abduction and armed robbery syndicates.

The state says it has a friendly policy for pastorialists, and was amongst the earliest jurisdictions to earmark lands for cattle colony as part of sustainable solution to perennial clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

Two weeks ago, the state imported a package that contained security equipment, but federal authorities held it at the airport in Abuja.

But Mr. Fanwo said the state would not back down on its plans to equip local youth as vigilantes for better security of lives and properties.

“Within the next two weeks, we intend to mobilise at least 500 youth and other volunteers from our border communities in the Eastern Senatorial District to enhance our surveillance and response capabilities.

“They will be trained to sound the alarm and alert security agencies on suspicious persons and movements along that axis. This strategy is expected to deny the cowardly attackers free use of our forest cover as well as the element of surprise so crucial to the success of their hit-and-run tactics,” he said.