Benue Assembly passes supplementary budget of N2. 18 billion

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom

The Benue State House of Assembly has passed the 2017 supplementary budget of N2.18 billion.

The budget was passed on Tuesday on the floor of the House during plenary.

Before the passage of the budget, the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Adam Okloho (Adoka/Ugboju/PDP), told the House that extra-budgetary allocation on recurrent expenditure, especially on overhead costs had necessitated the supplementary estimates by Governor Samuel Ortom.

The House, therefore, approved the estimates, saying that the reasons for the 2017 supplementary budget were cogent.

However, the house directed the State Planning Commission to closely monitor the implementation of budgets by Public Sector Entities (PSEs) to properly advise them to apply for virement when there was need to forestall the continued extra-budgetary expenditures always incurred.

The 2017 total revised budget approved by the House was N183, 368,780.

(NAN)

