Six herdsmen caught destroying Benue farmland – Nigerian Army

Related News

The Nigerian Army has released a statement saying six herdsmen were arrested destroying a farmland in Benue State.

Scores of people have been killed in Benue in 2018 due to violence between herdsmen and farming communities.

Read the Army’s full statement below.

Troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade have arrested 6 herdsmen, caught in the act of farmland destruction in Kwata, Benue State.

Troops while on patrol in the general area of Kwata Sule on 17 March 18 encountered the herdsmen in the act prompting their arrest.

After initial interrogation, the suspects were handed over to the police for further action.

Similarly, troops on patrol in the general area of Chembe, Tse-Gundu, Tse-Iordye and Shaor settlements sighted two herdsmen on a motorcycle along Kwata Shaor river bank.

Herdsmen abandoned their motorcycle and fled. In search of the general area, one round of 7.62mm special was discovered. Troops continue to dominate the general area with patrols.