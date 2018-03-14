Seven feared killed as armed persons attack Kogi community

Related News

Over seven people were feared dead at Oganenigu Akoko in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State when armed persons invaded the area on Wednesday.

Residents say the attack was carried out by herdsmen who shot sporadically.

In a reaction the police spokesperson in Kogi, William Aya, confirmed the attack but stated that the casualty could not ascertained yet. He, however, said police personnel had been drafted to the area.