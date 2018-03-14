Polytechnic to honour three Nigerian governors

Related News

The management of Federal Polytechnic Bida will confer Fellowship Awards on three state governors and the Etsu Nupe on March 28, the institution’s Rector, Abubakar Dzukogi, said on Wednesday.

Mr. Dzukogi told the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna that the governors are Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Abubakar Bello of Niger and Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

“They will be conferred with the award alongside Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe,’’ he said.

The Rector said the institution was honouring the four distinguished Nigerians because it has “noted with satisfaction their useful contributions towards educational development in their respective states and the country in general’’.

He said the polytechnic would bestow the awards on the personalities during its combined convocation ceremony of March 28.

“During the ceremony, 5,605 students of 2016, comprising 3,380 ND students and 1,729 HND students, will become graduands, while 4,811 students of 2017 with 3,134 for ND and 1,677 for HND, will also become graduands,’’ Dzukogi said.

The Rector said he was happy that the institution was one of the most peaceful polytechnics in the country.

“This is due to the diligence and dedication of management, students and members of the academic board,’’ he added.

“However, we will continue to utilise the little resources at our disposal to provide an enabling environment for a conducive atmosphere for learning.’’

(NAN)