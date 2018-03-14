Why governor was stoned by angry residents – Council Chairman

Related News

The Chairman, Bida Local Government Area of Niger State, Mohammad Bagudu, on Wednesday claimed that the attack on Governor Abubakar Bello in Bida town was politically motivated.

Mr. Bagudu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bida that the local council would do everything possible to prevent a recurrence.

NAN recalls that the governor was stoned by youth in Bida on March 8, when he visited the town to assess the damage caused on Bida old market by a night fire.

The police have since announced the arrest of six persons suspected to have been involved in the incident.

The chairman stressed that the local council would follow the case to logical conclusion to ensure justice is done.

He warned that politics must not be a do or die affair, but should be played with decorum and responsibility.

“We will not condone abnormal behaviour before our leaders; those behind the act would be flushed out and prosecuted,” Mr. Bagudu said.

He urged youth in the area to shun indiscipline, adding that parents must monitor the conduct and behavior of their children.

“We as responsible leaders will continue to provide the needed peaceful atmosphere for political activities and I hereby warn the youth to desist from indulging in any form of political violence and thuggery.”

(NAN)