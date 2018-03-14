Governor Lalong sacks local govt boss over killings

Related News

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has sacked the transition committee chairman of Bokkos Local Government, Simon Angol, over his inability to curtail the persistent killings in his area.

The governor issued the dismissal letter on Tuesday, in recommendation to the Plateau State House of Assembly. The letter was read by the Speaker during Tuesday’s sitting.

The speaker of the State Assembly, Peter Azi (APC) representing Jos North West, read the governor’s letter to the legislators.

The governor blamed the transition chairman for the prolonged unrest that lasted about a week without possible solutions from the local administration in bringing it to an end.

The letter by the governor also recommended a new administrator to replace the former council boss.

“I also wish to seek your (State House of Assembly) approval to appoint Mr Tamai Simon as the new Management Committee Chairman of the Council,” it said.

The legislators, in a voice vote, approved the sack of Mr. Angyol and the subsequent appointment of a new council boss for Bokkos.

The Bokkos unrest started last Wednesday and lasted till Sunday morning.

Twenty six people were killed, 40 communities were affected and about 2000 people were displaced.