El-Rufai directs security beef-up along Kaduna-Plateau border

Security agencies in Kaduna State have been directed to work with their counterparts in Plateau State to contain the crisis along the border between the two states.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, gave the directive on Tuesday.

Mr. El-Rufai made this known in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwal. He also condoled with the families that lost loved ones and property during the last orgy of violence adding that the state emergency authorities have been mobilised to provide relief to the affected families.

This is in reaction to the cross-border violence between communities in Bassa local government area in Plateau State and Kauru local government area in Kaduna.

A resident of the affected community, who identified himself as Timothy, had told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that 25 corpses were counted after the attack.

He said residents have since fled the community. He also said there were no security operatives in the area. The police in Plateau have since deployed a team to the affected communities.

The government’s statement read in part:

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has received reports of communal clashes in the border area with Plateau State. Lives and property were lost in the clashes, especially in Kigam village of Kauru local government and a community in Bassa local government area of nearby Plateau state.

“The Governor is saddened by this unfortunate incidence, and he has since condoled families of the victims and has directed that urgent security measures be taken around the border with Plateau State to secure lives and property.

“The Governor directed security agencies operating in Kaduna State to liaise with their counterparts in Plateau State and ensure that Kaduna state citizens are adequately protected, communities secured and that there be no escalation of the mayhem.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, furthermore, directs security agencies to work hand in hand with their Plateau State counterparts to ensure that those that killed our citizens are arrested and brought to justice.”