Man in court for allegedly forging Okonjo-Iweala’s letter

The Police on Tuesday arraigned one Obiejogo Azuka in an FCT High Court, Apo for forging a reference letter allegedly made by former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to gain employment.

Mr. Azuka is accused of using the alleged forged document to secure job with the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company.

The prosecutor, Halidu Mohammed, told the court that the defendant used similar document to secure another employment with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) after he was dismissed from the security printing company.

Mr. Azuka 33, a resident of Destiny Crescent Kubwa, Abuja was docked on a six-count charge bordering on forgery.

Mr. Mohammed said the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 11, 2014, adding that his action had caused harm to the reputation of TETFUND.

He further said the offence contravened Section 320(b) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code CAP 532 LFN, 1990.

Justice Idris Baba has adjourned the case till May 16, for mention.

(NAN)