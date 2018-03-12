Buhari’s visit to Niger: Civil Defence deploys 1,500 operatives

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger says it has mobilised over 1,500 operatives to ensure a hitch-free visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Thursday.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Philip Ayuba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

Mr. Ayuba said the command had made robust security arrangements with sister agencies to ensure a successful visit of the president to the state.

He explained that security personnel would be positioned in strategic locations to ensure peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the visit.

“I appeal to members of the public to be law abiding as they come out massively to welcome the president who is visiting the state for the first time,” he said.

Mr. Ayuba solicited the cooperation of the residents with the security agencies as they discharge their duties.

Mr. Buhari is expected to inaugurate the multi-million naira Sunti Sugar Company, a subsidiary of Golden Flour Mill in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state during the visit. (NAN)

