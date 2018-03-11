UPDATED: Kogi Governor reinstates sacked commissioners, council chairpersons

Related News

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has asked all the commissioners and chairpersons of local government councils, who were sacked, to return to their offices.

Mr. Bello had on Sunday announced the sack of all the 15 members of the state executive council and 21 chairpersons of local councils at a meeting with all political appointees at Government House Lokoja, the state capital.

A source at the meeting had informed PREMIUM TIMES that the governor “directed all the 15 commissioners and 21 local government administrators to submit the keys to their official vehicles to the Secretary to State Government (SSG), as he dissolves State Executive Council”.

However, the same source later sent a message.

“The Governor had announced a return to office for all commissioners and administrators.”

He also said Mr. Bello simply told the officials to ensure “better performance and better relationship between the appointees and the masses”.

The governor is yet to release any public statement on his actions.