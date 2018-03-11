PHOTO STORY: How ex-governor Akwe-Doma was buried

Related News

The remains of the immediate past governor of Nasarawa State, Aliyu Akwe Doma has finally been laid to rest in his home town, Doma local government of Nasarawa State.

The former governor died on Tuesday after a brief illness at a foreign hospital in Israel.

His body arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport onboard a Turkish Airline on Saturday night at about 11pm.

The burial was attended by political big wigs from Nasarawa state and traditional rulers.

Some of the dignitaries include the state governor, Tanko Almakura, former governor Abdullahi Adamu, former minister Labaran Maku, Former deputy governors, Federal and State legislators, serving and former commissioners amongst others.

Aliyu Akwe- Doma served as the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State between

