Remains of ex-Nasarawa governor, Akwe-Doma, arrive Nigeria

Aliyu Akwe-Doma

The remains of Aliyu Akwe-Doma, former Governor of Nasarawa State, on Saturday arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 11:15 p.m.

The remains were transported in a Turkish airline.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the body was received by a delegation of the state government comprising commissioners, special advisers and interim management committee chairmen.

Others include Rep. Ogoshe Onawo, associates and family members of the deceased.

NAN reported that the body was taken to the residence of the ex-governor in Asokoro Abuja, from where it would depart to his home town for burial.

Mr. Akwe-Doma, who died in an Isreal Hospital on March 6, would be buried in Doma Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, on Sunday.

He was the second civilian governor of the state from 2007 to 2011.

(NAN)

