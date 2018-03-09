Despite Buhari’s presence, gunmen attack Plateau community; five feared killed

Related News

Less than 24 hours after the official launch of a five year road map for peace strategy in Plateau State by President Muhammadu Buhari, gunmen reportedly killed five persons in the state.

The attack occurred in Nzharuvo community of Basa Local Government Area of the state Thursday night.

The attacked community is located close to ECWA Secondary School, Mingo, in Bassa local government.

A youth leader in the community Danjuma Auta, told PREMIUM TIMES of the attack on Friday.

According to Mr. Auta, the victims were mostly children and a woman.

“With the persistent attacks on our communities, most men no longer sleep at home. We do keep vigil at border areas to our communities, we wonder where the attackers of our community came from.”

“It is an unfortunate incident, these killers are heartless. They do not have mercy for even innocent children. They macheted the children to death, as we speak, we are preparing for their burial.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the police in Plateau, Terna Tyopev, in a telephone interview said has not been informed of the Nzharuvo attack.

“I am yet to be briefed of the incident, but will contact the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area for details, I shall get back to you (PREMIUM TIMES) later,” he said.

That the attack occurred while the president is in Plateau further shows the porous security situation in the state. The police had earlier said they were deploying over 2,000 officers to Plateau for the president’s visit. During the two-day visit, the president, among other things, commissioned a Plateau road named after him.