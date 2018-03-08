Nasarawa Chief Judge pardons 20 inmates

Court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

\The Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Suleiman Dikko, has granted pardon to 20 inmates awaiting trial in Laifa, Keffi, Wamba and Nasarawa Prisons.

Mr. Diko pardoned the inmates on Thursday at the end of his four-day tour of prison formations across the state.

He told journalists in that two of the inmates were from Lafia, 17 from Keffi, while one is from Wamba prisons respectively.

He explained that the routine visit was part of his duties aimed at decongesting the prisons in the state and ensuring that inmates who were wrongly detained got justice.

“Given the alarming rate of crime in the state, particularly in Mararaba-Abuja area, all hands must be on deck to ensure that justice prevailed.

“The police and the state Ministry of Justice need to get more counsels in order to effectively prosecute the rising number of cases in the state,” he said.

He urged the police, prison authorities and other stakeholders to rise up to their responsibilities by ensuring speedy administration of justice in the state.

He advised the discharged inmates to exhibit good character and avoid committing crimes that would take them back to prison.

Earlier, Dalyop Patrick, the Controller of Prisons in the state, said the four prisons had 1, 402 inmates.

Mr. Patrick said 514 of them were convicts while 905 were awaiting trial.

He appealed for more vehicles to take inmates to courts among others.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.