Buhari’s visit: Plateau govt declares Thursday public holiday

The Plateau government has declared Thursday a work-free day to enable residents welcome President Muhammadu Buhari on a one-day working visit to the state.

The Head of Service, Izam Azi, announced this on Tuesday in Jos, after an emergency State Executive Council meeting.

“The holiday will afford civil servants and other citizens the opportunity to give the President a rousing welcome,” Mr. Azi said.

Meanwhile, Yakubu Dati, Commissioner for Information and Communication, has said there would be restriction of movement during the visit, especially around areas the president would inaugurate projects.

Mr. Dati said government had created alternative routes in affected areas, adding that security agencies would guide movements during the day.

