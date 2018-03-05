FG pays N10.9 billion to contractors handling 3 road projects in Kwara

Related News

The Federal Controller of Works in Kwara State, Omotayo Awosanya, on Monday said federal government had paid N10.9 billion to contractors handling three ongoing federal road projects in the state.

Mr. Awosanya made this known in Ilorin, the state capital while addressing journalists at the end of on-the- spot assessment visit to the project sites in the state.

The three projects are Michael Imoudu -Amayo Road which was awarded at the cost of N1.6 billion; Afon-Aboto-Oyo State Boundary awarded at N3 billion and llorin-Jebba Road awarded at N14.5 billion.

The controller was accompanied on the visit to the project sites by the Director of Highways in the Federal Ministry of Works, Bolar Aganaba.

Mr. Awosanya said that the contractor handling the 3.8 kilometres Michael Imoudu-Amayo Road had been paid N450 million.

He also said that contractor handling the 26 kilometres Afon-Aboto Oyo State Boundary took N576 million, while N9.9 billion was paid to contractor handling Ilorin-Jebba Road.

The Controller of Works expressed satisfaction with the execution of the three road projects under construction in the state.

He also expressed readiness of the Federal Government to settle the contractors promptly whenever another certificates were raised to aid early completion of the projects.

The Director of Highways also expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on the projects, promising that the federal government would release more fund for early completion of the work.

A community leader in Ganmo, Mashood Lawal and Bale of Afon, lbrahin Bale, expressed their gratitude to the federal government for embarking on the construction of the roads.

The residents of Ganmo staged a peaceful protest during the visit, calling for constant wetting of the road to save them from health hazard of dust.

(NAN)