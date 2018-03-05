Nasarawa gets new Controller of Prisons

The Controller-General of the Nigerian Prison Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed, has appointed Dalyop Patrick as the new Controller of Prisons in Nasarawa State Command.

Stephen Abene, the Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa Command, said this in a statement in Lafia on Monday.

According to Abene, Mr. Patrick, who hails from Plateau, takes over from Aliyu Achor, who recently retired from the service.

He said that until his recent posting, Mr. Patrick had been the Controller in Charge of Administration at the Zonal Office in Makurdi, Benue.

“The new Controller of Prisons in Nasarawa State also once took charge of Serti Prison in Taraba and was also once a second-in-command to his predecessor, Achor, when the latter was Controller of Prisons in Gombe.

“The officers and men of the Nasarawa State Command wish to express their profound appreciation to the outgoing Controller for his exemplary leadership qualities and services to the command.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours,” Mr. Abene said in the statement.

